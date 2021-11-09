Global Rental Token (GRT) Market Cap Achieves $555,573.82

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Global Rental Token

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

