Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 77,171.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

