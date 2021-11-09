GNY Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. GNY has a market capitalization of $69.44 million and $104,366.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00223221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

