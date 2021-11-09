GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Barclays

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

