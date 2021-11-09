Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

