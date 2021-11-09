Goldentree Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,665,025 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,665,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,654,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 4.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.