Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys 479,897 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,897 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 0.38% of NRG Energy worth $37,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

