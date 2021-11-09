Goldentree Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,522,300 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.