Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,057,263 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 1,111.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Organogenesis worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $54,581,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $27,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

