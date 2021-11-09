Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of Natus Medical worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NTUS stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.58 million, a P/E ratio of 686.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

