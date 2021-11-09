Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Phibro Animal Health worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $897.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

