Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $17.73 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 229,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.