Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Q2 worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

QTWO stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

