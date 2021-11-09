Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

