Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 878.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

