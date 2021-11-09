Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,005. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $283.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 90.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

