Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 1,321 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

GFTU traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). The company had a trading volume of 763,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 769.50 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,333.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.67. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

