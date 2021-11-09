Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$109.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.56.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$99.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$101.83.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

