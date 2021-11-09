Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $1,619.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.00359302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

