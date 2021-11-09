Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Gray Television posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,522. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

