Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Great Ajax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Ajax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

