Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $526,671 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,740,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 2,756,719 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.