Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

