Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $49.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

