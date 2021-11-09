Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a one year low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.