Greenhill & Co., Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.