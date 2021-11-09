GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.28% of GreenSky worth $33,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GreenSky by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSKY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

