Gregory N. Moore Sells 3,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

