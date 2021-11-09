Grimm Price Up 10.5% This Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Grimm has a total market cap of $123,676.01 and $266.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001051 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

