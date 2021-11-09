Grumpy Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00222459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093106 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

