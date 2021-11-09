Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $110.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

