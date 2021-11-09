Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 741,921 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

