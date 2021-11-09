Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

HOG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

