HashCoin Price Down 4.6% This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $497,494.31 and $48,393.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

