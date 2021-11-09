HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $139.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

