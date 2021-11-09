Head to Head Contrast: Commercial National Financial (CEFC) & Its Competitors

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS: CEFC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Commercial National Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million $4.36 million 8.10 Commercial National Financial Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 14.68

Commercial National Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Commercial National Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 27.35% N/A N/A Commercial National Financial Competitors 28.51% 12.46% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial Competitors 2152 8874 7146 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Commercial National Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Commercial National Financial peers beat Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

