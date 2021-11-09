Head-To-Head Contrast: TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get TSS alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TSS and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million 0.28 $80,000.00 $0.02 32.02 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10% AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30%

Summary

TSS beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.