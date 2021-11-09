Head to Head Survey: Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) versus Its Competitors

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATRX) is one of 892 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Adhera Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adhera Therapeutics Competitors 5162 18984 41086 791 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.37%. Given Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adhera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.51 Adhera Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -671.72

Adhera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Adhera Therapeutics. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -8,016.33% Adhera Therapeutics Competitors -3,726.38% -128.06% -26.87%

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics competitors beat Adhera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.