HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $180,806.98 and $322.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

