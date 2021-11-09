Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

