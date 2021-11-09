Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of UMB Financial worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in UMB Financial by 100,784.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $646,106 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.