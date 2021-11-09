Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Argo Group International worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

ARGO stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

