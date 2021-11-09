Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of World Fuel Services worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

