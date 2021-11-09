Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 32,340 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the period. The Timken accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Timken by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Timken by 106,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

TKR opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

