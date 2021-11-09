Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 334,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of The Chemours stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

