Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

