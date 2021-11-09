Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $151.17. 1,875,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,312. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $154.40.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,723,797 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

