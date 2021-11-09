Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 35.40 ($0.46) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 792.80 ($10.36). 565,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,998. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 874.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 855.35.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

