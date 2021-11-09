HM Payson & Co. Acquires 17,695 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Thor Industries by 127,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

