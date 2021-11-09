HM Payson & Co. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Colfax worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

CFX stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,713 shares of company stock worth $15,590,144 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.